Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Transocean LTD (RIG) Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Holder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 5240.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 4.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 4.51 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.89M, up from 84,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77 million shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 586,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Ltd reported 11,761 shares. 22,975 were accumulated by Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Com. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Comerica Bancorp holds 301,603 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 51.46 million are owned by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Barnett accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Fil Ltd owns 115,955 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Schroder Investment Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.06 million shares. Invesco stated it has 2.08 million shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.99% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 110,121 shares to 264,703 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 37,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,101 shares, and cut its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Transocean Call Sellers Hit the Bricks on Oil Surge – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Transocean (RIG) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% or 21,788 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt invested 2.99% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Advsr Ok has 0.61% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.41% stake. Investec Asset Management owns 1.47 million shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 230 shares. Hwg invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 3.42% or 110,113 shares. International Ca holds 0.43% or 20,724 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,280 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carroll Associate reported 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Leavell Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,695 shares. North American holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,754 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).