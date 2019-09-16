Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding; First Interstate Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 18,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 38,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 20,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 145,502 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs has 3,515 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Waratah Advsrs Ltd owns 355,396 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 66,018 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 46,120 shares. 8,823 are held by Lpl Limited Co. Grp holds 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 2,094 shares. American Investment Svcs reported 1,916 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 22,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 13,854 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 459,902 shares. Citigroup holds 91,341 shares. Bessemer holds 1,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Com has 0.12% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 22,050 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,901 shares to 676 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 14,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,672 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,922 shares to 61,163 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,459 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).