Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) Has Lowered by $6.40 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 105.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 376,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 732,340 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 355,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.13M market cap company. It closed at $10.39 lastly. It is down 20.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

