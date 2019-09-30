Shareholder Penbrook Management Raised Targa Res Com (TRGP) Holding; Ledyard National Bank Holding in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Raised by $554,114 as Stock Price Rose

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 234,485 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 0% or 17,824 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 0.16% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Edge Wealth Management Limited Co owns 62 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2.60M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Inc has 21.98 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 3,875 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 52,975 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny invested in 7,052 shares. 28 are held by Oakworth Capital. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 5,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Ser Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 1,789 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.03% or 156,006 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 5,996 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 59,440 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Schroder Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 21,476 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 103,650 are held by Bessemer Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 9,126 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Legal And General Grp Plc holds 285,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 690,497 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability holds 23,358 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 3,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).