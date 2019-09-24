Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Position; Hubspot (HUBS) Holder Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 17,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 100,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 83,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 2,392 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 18,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 483,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.47 million, down from 502,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 260 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 83,480 shares to 535,823 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group reported 1,571 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Susquehanna International Gru Llp accumulated 8,003 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 317,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 362 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Metropolitan Life Company Ny accumulated 11,647 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Sei Investments accumulated 38,457 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pdt Ptnrs Lc has 0.63% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Lpl Fincl Limited Company holds 5,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 122,330 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.08% or 189,744 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 107,030 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 72,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

