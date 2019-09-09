Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Scharf Investments Has Cut Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $17.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 501.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 322,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.54M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Incorporated has 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chemical National Bank stated it has 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 724,355 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 185,553 shares. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Management has invested 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jupiter Asset holds 0.29% or 164,611 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.63% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 55,016 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Lc owns 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,890 shares. 83,263 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Communication holds 128,737 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc, a -based fund reported 8,530 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 3.31% or 168,686 shares. The California-based L & S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moneta Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 16,738 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares to 598,489 shares, valued at $70.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Tops Q1 EPS by 37c; Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).