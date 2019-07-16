Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Cms Energy (CMS) Stake; As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 45,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,579 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 62,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 100,519 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS NZAS CONTRACT WILL ALLOW INCREASED PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Each of Two Meridian Bioscience Business Units Will Have Consolidated Sales and Marketing Team Supporting Entire Pdt Portfolio

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 645,682 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Rev $1.95B; 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 80,768 shares to 28,562 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. PHILLIPS DAVID had bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015. The insider Anderson James M. bought 5,000 shares worth $56,855.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 62,606 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability owns 27,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 423,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 63,621 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 76,180 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De invested in 0.18% or 135,894 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 350 shares. 20,600 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). The California-based Menta Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 76,464 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 42,664 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 495,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 98,300 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares to 857,805 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH) by 68,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 70,405 shares. Murphy invested in 0.04% or 4,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,082 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 135 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 28,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com has 157,882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Alpine Woods Cap Lc invested 0.12% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 415,668 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 205,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 4.42M shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,577 shares.