Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Fortinet (FTNT) Stake; Visa (V) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Holding by $2.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 184.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 434,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 669,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 235,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 1.25 million shares to 76,446 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 42,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,182 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 31,230 shares to 55,756 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd reported 4,786 shares. Schmidt P J Investment stated it has 2.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlantic Union Financial Bank reported 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1,191 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fdx Advsr reported 143,139 shares stake. Coldstream Management Inc holds 0.37% or 25,375 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants reported 53,464 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 4.76% or 345,544 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital has 1.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 42,342 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 100,325 shares. Da Davidson & Company owns 309,120 shares or 1% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

