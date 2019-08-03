Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding; Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $412,830

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 52,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to close 60 more stores; shares surge; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech owns 33,830 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability invested in 83,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). The Virginia-based Quantitative Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Ltd has invested 0.15% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 451,574 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 220,758 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 78,679 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 13,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 64,202 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 7,871 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has 0.02% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division holds 159,679 shares. 128,974 were accumulated by Troy Asset. Reliance Of Delaware holds 56,487 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp holds 47,182 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.45% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited owns 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 297,997 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 1.27 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Llc owns 3,006 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bender Robert Associates owns 4,981 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advisory Grp has 6,023 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 18,291 shares. James Investment Research owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 422 shares. Ally Financial Inc invested in 50,000 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.