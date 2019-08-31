Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holding; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $1.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 265,673 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 465.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 10,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 13,017 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 195,221 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 114.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

