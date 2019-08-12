Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake; Granite Investment Partners Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 871,962 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 14 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 43,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,187 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Artal Group holds 1.15 million shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 12,585 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 95,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 9,115 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 128,418 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 15,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Alps Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,000 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,466 shares to 64,506 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 55,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Chromadex Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Company owns 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,510 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 14 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Ut holds 0.6% or 14,803 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning has 0.78% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,239 shares. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,244 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De has 11,216 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Com owns 6,275 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,078 shares. Cim Mangement owns 1,516 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co stated it has 35,071 shares. Charter Trust owns 4,745 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.33% or 2,506 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc reported 1,354 shares stake.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.