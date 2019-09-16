Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Increased Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake; Parkwood Has Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 230,827 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 486.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 4,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $259.45. About 716,430 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition and Other Material Corporate Developments – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations in Tampa launches new online marketplace – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

