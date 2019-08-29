Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Position by $483,165

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 177,680 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,238 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 26,358 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 1.97% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,258 shares. Ci stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 40,509 shares. Covington Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tcw Group Inc holds 0.1% or 124,076 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Management invested in 324,217 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,392 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 9,680 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 25,044 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 12,537 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 22,057 are owned by Whittier Co. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.99% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 2.08M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Menta Limited holds 10,100 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 7,129 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,940 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 73,556 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 486,735 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.02% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Voya Investment Mgmt owns 20,109 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 49,509 shares or 0% of the stock.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

