Shareholder Oz Management LP Raised Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Raised Ferro (Put) (FOE) Stake by $1.80 Million; Market Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 604,658 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 2315.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.10 million, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 09/05/2018 – In ‘Dear Elon’ open letter, Analyst cut off by Tesla’s Musk says he will hold company accountable; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 12/04/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @Tesla Was Kicked Off Fatal #ModelX Crash Probe by Federal Investigators at @NTSB $TSLA @AlanLevin1…; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor– CtW — sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 04/04/2018 – Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that China is “so huge” it may ultimately pass the U.S. in sales for the electric vehicle company; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – 03/28 The Cable – Deutsche Bank, Tesla & Tech; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 2,500 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 27,987 shares to 50,343 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,474 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

