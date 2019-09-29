Shareholder Osmium Partners Has Lifted Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding; Srs Investment Management Boosted Stake in Facebook (Call) (FB) by $120.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 160.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 120,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 195,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 53,468 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 21/03/2018 – HAMBURG DATA REGULATOR TO ASK FACEBOOK TO SWITCH APP SETTINGS; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 10,848 shares. 29,053 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 198,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 62,667 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 77,087 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 7,030 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 82,488 shares. Strs Ohio has 34,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 535,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Osmium Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 659,574 shares for 8.65% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 129,500 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 13,499 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 357 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 34,870 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.84 million activity.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking Profits In Travelzoo – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Travelzoo Partners with UnionPay International to Make Purchasing Smooth for Members in China – Stockhouse” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, US – PR Newswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 616,165 shares to 472,286 shares, valued at $72.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.