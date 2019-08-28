Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Aflac (AFL) Position; Baidu (BIDU) Stake Maintained by Newport Asia Llc

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 345,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 2.30 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 1.58M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,500 shares to 118,100 shares, valued at $27.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,559 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).