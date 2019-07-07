Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Has Lifted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Put) (BMRN) Stake; Cantillon Capital Management Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Cut by $515,633 as Stock Price Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (BMRN) by 226.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 971,703 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.11 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 176,142 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 13,156 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Com Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 17,420 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 1,268 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 36,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 31,000 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,600 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company owns 702,447 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 158,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 148 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 58,100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,051 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 8,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc reported 12,600 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29 million for 21.33 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioMarin Q1 product sales up 7%; non-GAAP earnings up 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioMarin (BMRN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioMarin’s Palynziq OK’d in Europe for PKU – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Promising Biotech Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 747,549 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,300 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.