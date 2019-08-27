Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Upped Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Upped Its Position in Coresite Reality (COR) by $1.56 Million

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $100.69. About 177,772 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 13,120 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.10 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 106,167 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com invested 0.05% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Citadel Limited invested in 261,006 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 115,863 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 187 shares. 18 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 2,080 were reported by Asset Management. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 18,092 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 10 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Japan-based Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 35 are held by Smithfield Trust.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares to 79,086 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,131 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 41,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 95,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mngmt invested 1.21% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Delaware holds 2,678 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 314,784 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 24,335 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 167,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 650 shares stake. 2,080 are held by Hrt Ltd Liability. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 647,524 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 26,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Management has 0.21% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 580,745 shares.

