Shareholder Opus Capital Group Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position as Market Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.21M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C A C I Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI) by 11,224 shares to 1,448 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 3,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,379 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bank/Los A (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 1.55% or 330,213 shares. 2.51M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation. Finance Consulate stated it has 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 4,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,418 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 428,756 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Cap Gp invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brinker Cap stated it has 21,555 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gould Asset Management Limited Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 9,911 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.92% stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,965 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,683 shares. 27,009 were reported by Smith Moore And.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank & owns 18,640 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,692 shares. 185,462 were accumulated by Sei. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank And owns 0.36% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 51,444 shares. 6,387 are owned by Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability. Rothschild Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilton Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 150 shares. Everence reported 0.07% stake. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.04% or 5,580 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.1% or 60,114 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.4% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 20.99 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

