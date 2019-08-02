Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Facebook (FB) Position; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $731,280 as Stock Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 14.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 210,231 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 218,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 3.68 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 7,843 shares to 165,089 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 35,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Tencent Music debuts IPO on NYSE – CNBC” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Philip Morris’ Cigarette Business Remains Strong, Argus Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tobacco Takes a Big Hit (MO) (PM) (BTI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.29 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 1.15M shares. Markston Limited accumulated 83,221 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invesco holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21.26M shares. 7,296 are owned by Hallmark Cap Management. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.59% stake. Azimuth Cap Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brandywine holds 30,814 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 6,269 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorp reported 13,965 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dakota Wealth Management holds 16,730 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Logan Management Inc holds 1.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 203,053 shares. 58,206 are held by Loomis Sayles L P.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Arenâ€™t Enough to Justify a $17 Snap Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,278 shares to 9,358 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 52,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,518 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.