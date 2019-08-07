Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Hikari Tsushin Has Decreased Its Stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by $2.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 881,092 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 1.00M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Swiss Bancorporation holds 2.55M shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Yale Capital stated it has 169,362 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 6.7% or 91,479 shares in its portfolio. Fil has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 40,725 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.29M shares or 32.72% of the stock. Rench Wealth Management holds 1.57% or 21,421 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sequoia Fin Advsrs holds 0.17% or 18,367 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.08% or 1.10 million shares. Murphy Cap Inc has 0.69% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,756 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 65,427 shares to 4,371 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S And P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,850 shares to 27,655 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.