Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 747,619 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,890 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 59,910 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 56,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 4.16M shares traded or 119.34% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 26.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,177 shares to 164,100 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,951 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).