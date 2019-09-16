Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.55 Million

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 30,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 240,940 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26 million, up from 210,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc reported 74,780 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 179,619 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Blue Cap Inc has invested 1.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 1.17% or 508,647 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 32,569 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 76,665 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Cap LP reported 4.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has invested 2.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.63 million shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 46,191 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 0.07% or 1,705 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cooke & Bieler LP reported 381,547 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 5,245 shares to 73,930 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,736 shares to 68,524 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 101,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,173 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited owns 118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.88 million shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,909 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 17,456 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.86% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 849,822 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 6,000 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont stated it has 1,743 shares. 6,251 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust Com. Cwm Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 2,878 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sei accumulated 0.4% or 1.55 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cookson Peirce invested in 0.91% or 134,825 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

