Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 140.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 158,291 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,809 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 117,743 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 6,483 shares to 7,781 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 9,806 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,442 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. The insider HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold 2,665 shares worth $197,397. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.41M was sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

