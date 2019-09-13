Shareholder Omers Administration Has Raised Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position; Signature Bank (SBNY) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 13,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 184,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, down from 197,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. It closed at $121.16 lastly. It is up 14.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 881.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 968,037 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 11.18 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 74,310 shares to 480,553 shares, valued at $220.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 14,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 108,000 shares to 142,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citrix Drives Future of Application Development and Delivery – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Delivers Expanded Network Protection through SD-WAN Solution with Palo Alto Networks – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 3.43 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 220,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 470,507 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Credit Agricole S A owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 7,342 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 1.72M shares. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc owns 7,281 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 286 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc. 275,693 were accumulated by Renaissance Gp Lc. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has 2,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.39% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fiduciary accumulated 0.07% or 28,443 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 3,452 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.