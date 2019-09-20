Shareholder Old West Investment Management Raised Cameco (CCJ) Stake; 40 North Management Has Boosted Ptc (PTC) Stake by $36.70 Million as Shares Declined

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.91. About 542,736 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6773.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 677,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 687,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.02M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Miners E by 99,126 shares to 139,908 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 86,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,942 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 220,030 shares. Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership owns 248,508 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,000 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 97,523 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt reported 2.52% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Schroder Mgmt Group holds 836,165 shares. 837,799 are held by Amer Century Cos. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 1,340 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co invested in 143,930 shares. Logan Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,189 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 47 shares.