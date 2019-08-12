Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised At&T (T) Position; Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $1.15 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 14,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 88,145 shares as the company's stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 65,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 153,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 578,024 shares traded or 110.72% up from the average. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares to 283 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "AT&T, Disney And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 7 – Benzinga" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 780,053 shares. Adirondack & Mngmt reported 13,206 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 520,715 shares. Guyasuta Invest has 69,452 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv accumulated 68,502 shares. Crawford Counsel has 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nadler Fincl Group holds 0.28% or 27,974 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc Ww Inc accumulated 0.25% or 1.75M shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 2.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,500 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Northern Corporation holds 303,367 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Parametric Lc invested in 70,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability has 50,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 44,400 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Jefferies Fincl Incorporated holds 4.95% or 3.79M shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thb Asset, Connecticut-based fund reported 446,178 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 6,166 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 554,580 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 25,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 187,437 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C..