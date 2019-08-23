Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding; Whitnell & Co Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Decreased by $336,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.79 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 963.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 9,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares to 9,839 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS).