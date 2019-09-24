Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $408,000 as Valuation Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 223.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 17,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 25,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 3.74M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25,000 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Mgmt accumulated 2.29% or 35,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,238 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Energy Income Prtn Llc reported 978,903 shares. 1,554 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 22,296 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 4,920 shares. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0.02% or 90,270 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc owns 2,750 shares. 25 are held by Cordasco Financial. Bessemer Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maple Capital Management Incorporated owns 3,915 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,475 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,765 shares to 12,060 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,448 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 742,767 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.02% stake. First National owns 64,945 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 27,270 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Zeke Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 19,688 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ancora Advisors Llc stated it has 20,240 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,778 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma has invested 1.33% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amica Mutual invested in 20,465 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 4.58M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 2,893 shares. Aspen Inv stated it has 12,806 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.