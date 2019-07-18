Shareholder Old Republic International Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Archon Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.08 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52 million, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 2.17M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $295.16. About 581,536 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.