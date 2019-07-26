Shareholder Old Republic International Increased Avista (AVA) Holding; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Cadence Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.52 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 29,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,561 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 54,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 4.24M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, up from 402,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 232,936 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING UP TO $85M OF EQUITY IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Washington Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista Cap Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 13,100 shares to 402,202 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.