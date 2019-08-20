Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.38M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $274.23. About 979,763 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 136,008 shares to 31,447 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings.