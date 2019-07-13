Shareholder Oarsman Capital Boosted Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding; National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holder Citadel Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 81.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 129,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 159,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 87,567 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: NBH Bank-backed Hillcrest Bank doubles its Dallas presence with Uptown move – Dallas Business Journal” published on January 25, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “NBH Holdings’ (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 6,622 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,733 shares. 2.81 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Sei Invs owns 274,331 shares. Bank Of America De owns 76,466 shares. D E Shaw And Com owns 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 19,320 shares. Principal Financial Inc holds 208,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 72 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Los Angeles And Equity Rech stated it has 21,994 shares. Pnc Services Grp stated it has 781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 338 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 151,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 106,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.17 million shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 694,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.72M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Quad to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Financial Post” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/20: (MBIO) (MEET) (TLRY) Higher; (LKSD) (KFY) (INVH) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.