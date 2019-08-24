Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Cut by $343,899 Its Position

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $346.19. About 201,647 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 6,333 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 13,515 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 7,498 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 69,227 shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 13,353 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.19% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Comm holds 116 shares. 225,190 are owned by Citigroup. Mackenzie Corp holds 1.01M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 73 shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 47,832 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.32% stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 4.11 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il owns 1,240 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 1,311 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 86,256 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 10,069 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ipswich Inv Commerce Inc accumulated 1,590 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 37,843 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 22,344 are held by Ghp Invest. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 2,177 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 76 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 5,354 shares. Northern Tru has 261,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

