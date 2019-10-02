Shareholder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Upped Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 293,729 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – The Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unleash the Full Potential of Your Micro Speakers with Maxim’s DSM Smart Amplifier – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 119,319 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 12,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 15,820 shares. 133,562 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Incorporated Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Suntrust Banks reported 24,057 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.01% or 10,477 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Fdx Advsrs has 11,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 252 shares. Moreover, Gideon Inc has 0.22% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,780 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 450,547 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 111,391 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 198 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 74,850 shares to 86,163 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 881,118 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 26,276 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,010 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fincl invested in 6,267 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has 849,513 shares. Century Companies reported 1.44 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,351 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.23% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Greatmark Invest Prns owns 4,014 shares. 6,890 are owned by Drexel Morgan &. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 148 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,570 shares. 14,453 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd. Moreover, Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex: A Company That Prints Money – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.