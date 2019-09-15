Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Eventide Asset Management Increased Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 319,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.58M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 124.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 8,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 8.14M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 281,193 shares to 37,807 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 113,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,176 shares to 510,347 shares, valued at $29.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,060 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).