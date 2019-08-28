Shareholder Nwi Management LP Raised Microsoft (CRM) Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 4.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorp Trust Company invested in 0.55% or 15,481 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.14% stake. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Company reported 875,956 shares. Amer National Insurance Communications Tx owns 63,314 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 943,253 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has invested 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perkins Coie Com reported 319 shares. King Luther Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Wealth accumulated 35,690 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.72% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,421 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.07% or 10,023 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mathes invested in 20,961 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,280 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.22% or 204,090 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 14,359 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 13,406 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 42,419 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has 16,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davidson Investment Advisors has 1.87% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 446,098 shares. 312,827 were reported by Creative Planning. First Business Svcs Inc invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pillar Pacific Management Llc reported 0.05% stake. Kahn Brothers Gp Incorporated De holds 1,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). West Family Investments stated it has 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 2.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 360,552 shares. Moreover, Haverford Fincl Ser has 5.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

