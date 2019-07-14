Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Position; Eog Res (EOG) Holding Has Raised by Pdt Partners Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 91,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,627 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 134,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.03M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 28149.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,537 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 25,894 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based America First Llc has invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru holds 0.54% or 337,134 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.61% or 25,697 shares. Wright Ser Inc owns 9,605 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Incorporated invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2.00M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,840 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 1.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 86,615 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 4,094 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 3,017 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.47% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 4,020 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 217,659 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Not A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,836 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 69,202 shares to 120,479 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 87,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,531 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 28,614 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated stated it has 500 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 94,389 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 23,300 shares. Ci Investments invested 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wills Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 15,952 shares. South State invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Asset Management Tx invested in 11,582 shares or 0.37% of the stock. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us Inc has invested 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,978 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.47% or 20.50M shares in its portfolio. Sit reported 8,880 shares.