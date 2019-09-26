Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Lifted Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake; Becker Capital Management Has Lifted Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $638,456

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 125,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 830,260 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65M, up from 704,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 119,653 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 12,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 924,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.43M, up from 912,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.49M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UMB Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is UMB (UMBF) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 3,259 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). The Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Retirement Of Alabama holds 57,439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Lp holds 22,413 shares. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Paloma Prtn reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). First Mercantile Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co accumulated 33,661 shares. Trexquant Lp accumulated 5,898 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 5 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $46,020 activity.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 249,413 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $112.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,602 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 78,500 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.99% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 910,765 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 92,821 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl owns 0.29% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 152,000 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 60,230 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Madrona Fincl Limited Com holds 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,849 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability accumulated 7,302 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Davis Selected Advisers holds 2.35% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9.06 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 152,194 shares. 1.30M are held by First Manhattan Company.