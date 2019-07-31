Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Increased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $11.24 Million; Share Price Declined

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 11.82 million shares traded or 6.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 106,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 322,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 5.52 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 29,487 shares to 66,012 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 828,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 418,578 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company invested in 42,498 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Coastline Company stated it has 82,115 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,231 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va has 185,778 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.26% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 99,047 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 88,700 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,052 shares. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 70,512 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 331,585 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.55% stake. Peak Asset Limited Liability holds 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6,803 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.67M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares to 71,003 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability owns 3,471 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Llc owns 232,131 shares. Capital Planning Limited Company accumulated 0.71% or 22,938 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,447 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,647 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.20M shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.99% or 11,053 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 44,891 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc holds 2.08% or 188,948 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dana Advsr Inc has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Management One holds 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.68M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc reported 0.35% stake. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 2.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 121,274 shares.