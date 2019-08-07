Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Lifted Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake; Forest Hill Capital Position in Regions Finl New (RF) Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 37,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 435,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 398,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 3.34 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 211,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 406,563 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 195,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 998,286 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 09/05/2018 – MailMyPrescriptions.com Founder and CEO Santo J. Leo to Keynote Barclays’ High Grade Healthcare Credit Conference on May 22, 20; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR: Rtgs On Barclays Dryrck Issnc Unaffctd By LLBean Remvl; 10/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – AVERAGE UK LEVERAGE RATIO DECREASED TO 4.6% (DECEMBER 2017: 4.9%) PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY INCREASED EXPOSURES DUE TO SECURITIES FINANCING TRANSACTIONS AND TRADING PORTFOLIO ASSETS…; 23/05/2018 – Activist pressure brings out blue-sky M&A thinking at Barclays; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Barclays Agrees to Buy Lloyds Irish Mortgages for $5.4 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Former Euribor trader says saw nothing wrong with rate requests; 23/05/2018 – Barclays explores mergers with rival banks

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) by 61,124 shares to 136,602 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp B (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays PLC (BCS) CEO James Staley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barclays PLC (BCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks And Leveraged Loans: Which Are Most Exposed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU antitrust fines coming for forex rigging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 28,273 shares to 313,821 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).