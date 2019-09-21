Shareholder North Star Asset Management Lifted Aes (AES) Position; Capital World Investors Has Cut Baidu A Adr (BIDU) Stake by $247.88 Million as Market Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 24,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 923,339 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 899,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 7.42 million shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Baidu Inc A Adr (BIDU) by 75.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 674,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.11 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Baidu Inc A Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60)

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneco Ltd Cl A by 960,128 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany And Co (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

