Shareholder North Star Asset Management Increased Equifax (EFX) Holding; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $506,800 Its Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48 million, up from 109,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 870,403 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF) by 24,347 shares to 59,810 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,952 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, July 12.

