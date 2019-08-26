Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Lifted Carnival New F (CCL) Position; Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 2.42M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $260.42. About 721,813 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc reported 482,941 shares. Moreover, Srb has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Blackrock stated it has 30.75M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,341 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 861,691 were accumulated by Davenport Communications Lc. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 298 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Ww has 28.06 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.91% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 635,629 shares. Qs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 17,676 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs Lc. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares to 140,890 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,424 shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.