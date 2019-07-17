Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; As Intersect Ent (XENT) Market Valuation Declined, First Light Asset Management Has Increased Position

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 18,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 720,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 701,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 290,222 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS `DEADPOOL’ SEQUEL TO PROPEL STRONG 4Q FILM RESULT; 16/05/2018 – Global Flooring Market to Reach Around US$ 450 Bn by 2026; Increase in Infrastructure Activities and Growth of Construction Industry to Propel Market: Transparency Market Research; 02/04/2018 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach Around US$ 80 Bn by 2026; Cost-effective Storage Technology and High Performance Reliability to Propel Market Growth: Transparency Market Research; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim Analysis; 31/03/2018 – Global Syngas Market – Flexibility in Feedstock to Propel Growthl Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 02/05/2018 – Record 700 Customers Pick Genesys to Propel Customer Experience Transformation; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to Inform and Propel Health System Growth; 30/03/2018 – Propel Media Reports $34.5 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2017, up 57% over 2016; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,670 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 91,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 888,677 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 5,858 shares to 26,112 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,307 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).