Shareholder Nokomis Capital Has Boosted Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stake; Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $9.02 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 931,369 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 15.68M shares traded or 37.23% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.