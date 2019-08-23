Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Castleark Management Has Cut Its Stake

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 15,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 154,672 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 170,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 326,237 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 15.12M shares traded or 149.32% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 76,319 shares to 69,616 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,585 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 205,580 shares to 420,400 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 135,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

