Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Its Position by $18.20 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 31,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 891,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.93M, up from 859,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.14. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 497,202 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY)

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.65 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Invesco accumulated 0% or 130,579 shares. 7,385 were reported by Element Cap Management. Amp Cap Ltd holds 5,900 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 6,990 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 549,528 shares. 148,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. 38,002 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Pnc Group accumulated 0% or 9,299 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 39 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0% or 42 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 25,295 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

