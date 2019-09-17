Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Caci Intl (CACI) Stake; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 171.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 36,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 57,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, up from 21,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.14. About 127,078 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,363 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 18,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.03. About 3.66M shares traded or 44.20% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,835 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sns Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 24,083 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com owns 166,744 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0.23% stake. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.46% or 12,162 shares. Sun Life Inc stated it has 341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.63% stake. Cypress Ltd stated it has 8,077 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 12,579 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Stockton. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 0.04% stake. Old Natl Bank In holds 5,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 60,938 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $59.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,629 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Funds Etfs/Usa (MINT).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7,553 shares to 165,170 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 20,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,005 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).