Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Carmax (KMX) Stake; Adtran (ADTN) Share Value Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55M, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.22 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 30,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 941,981 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, down from 972,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 152,297 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Capital Corp by 65,515 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 26,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 276.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.